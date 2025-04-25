CasP x Delta Beer Lab Celebration

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: In collaboration with Delta Beer Lab, UW-Madison's Catalyst for Science Policy (CaSP) held an IPA label design competition this past winter to celebrate research and creativity. The winner of the design competition will be unveiled at Delta Beer Lab on April 25th from 6-8PM, after all competitors have presented their student research-based designs. The winning design will be featured on a special addition Delta Beer Lab IPA that will be available at the event! We invite the Madison community to join us to celebrate science, tour Delta Beer Lab, and enjoy free pizza.

RSVP to this event here: https://forms.gle/69HA1jpUWoMZpyYZ7

