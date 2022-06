Cast In Fire, Diskillery, Forcefield

media release:

Join us, and the level floors of The Wisco, Friday, July 8, for some heavy metal!

Featuring

FORCEFIELD- POWER/THRASH FROM OSHKOSH, WI , MAKING THEIR RETURN AFTER MANY MOONS!

https://forcefield.bandcamp.com

DISKILLERY-THRASH METAL HOOLIGANS FROM, MADISON, WI

Diskillery.bandcamp.com

CAST IN FIRE-HEAVY METAL RIPPERS FROM, MADISON,WI

https://castinfire.bandcamp.com

8$ at the door!

21+

https://www.facebook.com/events/519466092964334