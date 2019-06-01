press release: Wisconsin men's hockey associate head coach Mark Osiecki is hosting the second annual "Casting for Kids" Musky Tournament. This year's event, set for Saturday, June 1, will be held on Lake Mendota, Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa. Though generally full, room for late entries is available.

The event is a catch-photo-release tournament and consists of a "Musky Division" and an "Open Division."

The tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will close with a dinner and auction at Madison's East Side Club from 4-8 p.m. Check-in for the tournament begins at 7 a.m. at the launch site located at Olbrich Park on Lake Monona.

"This is a fun, low-key event to help out the kids and families of the UW Children's Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center," Osiecki said. "Last year’s event was a huge success. It was a great day of fishing, followed by a fun, fast-paced dinner/auction."

Entry fees are required before May 31, 2019, and include boat, guide, two anglers, lunch and dinner for two, hat and t-shirt for each angler and a chance to mingle with celebrities and UW coaches.

All net proceeds will benefit the American Family Children's Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Last year, the sold-out event raised over $50,000 for the two organizations.

For more information and to register, visit www.casting4kids.com.