Castle, Cardinals Folly, Vanishing Kids, Tubal Cain

Tubal Cain

media release: Castle

Formed in 2009, CASTLE released their first album “In Witch Order” on Germany’s Van Records in 2011. Since then the band has released 4 more albums including “Blacklands” which was nominated for a Canadian Juno for Best Metal Record in 2012. Playing close to 700 shows between 2012 and 2019, the band is set to return to Europe in Sept ’24 with additional shows planned in Canada and the US.

Cardinals Folly

FINNISH PSYCHOTIC HEAVY DOOM METAL CULT – originally formed as The Coven back in 2004, laughing at stoner/retro trends as Cardinals Folly since 2007.

Vanishing Kids

“Serving up glittery goth vibes and heavy, acidic, dream-doom soaked in psychedelia.” From Emili Earhart/ Tone Madison.

Tubal Cain

RAW SCHOOL STREET METAL – FOR THE PEOPLE

