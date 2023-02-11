Cat Adoption Fair

to

Madison Cat Project 3205 Latham Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Adoption Fair: If you come by anytime between 11:00AM-3:00PM at our shelter located at 3205 Latham Dr. Madison, WI 53713, you can meet some kitties, ask questions, and even take home a new feline friend!

Our adoptions are open so no need for an application just bring a carrier if you plan on adopting. We have over 15 friendly kitties looking for their forever home. Meet them today!

Info

Madison Cat Project 3205 Latham Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Special Interests
to
Google Calendar - Cat Adoption Fair - 2023-02-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cat Adoption Fair - 2023-02-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cat Adoption Fair - 2023-02-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cat Adoption Fair - 2023-02-11 11:00:00 ical