Cat Adoption Fair

press release: Adoption Fair: If you come by anytime between 11:00AM-3:00PM at our shelter located at 3205 Latham Dr. Madison, WI 53713, you can meet some kitties, ask questions, and even take home a new feline friend!

Our adoptions are open so no need for an application just bring a carrier if you plan on adopting. We have over 15 friendly kitties looking for their forever home. Meet them today!