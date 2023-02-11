Cat Adoption Fair
to
Madison Cat Project 3205 Latham Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Adoption Fair: If you come by anytime between 11:00AM-3:00PM at our shelter located at 3205 Latham Dr. Madison, WI 53713, you can meet some kitties, ask questions, and even take home a new feline friend!
Our adoptions are open so no need for an application just bring a carrier if you plan on adopting. We have over 15 friendly kitties looking for their forever home. Meet them today!
Info
Madison Cat Project 3205 Latham Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Special Interests