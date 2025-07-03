media release: France | 1975 | DCP | 103 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: Michèle Morgan, Serge Reggiani, Philippe Léotard

Detective Lechat (Serge Reggiani) attempts to solve the murder — or is it a suicide? — of Madame Richard's (Michèle Morgan) philandering husband, while facing a tidal wave of red herrings. One of Cat and Mouse’s highlights is a thrilling chase through the streets and waterways of Paris. The feature will be preceded by Lelouch’s celebrated short film Rendezvous (1976, 8 min.), another high-speed run through the city from the Avenue de Champs-Élysées to the Sacré-Coeur.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.