Cat Trivia Night

media release: Join Madison Cat Project at Lakeside Street Coffeehouse for a fun night of trivia: Cat edition!

It's all cat questions for this event. Team signups start at 6, game starts at 6:30. A suggested donation of $15 per person helps support Madison Cat Project's work to save cats in the community, provide low-cost spay/neuter services, and provide outreach to local cat owners!

Grab a team, join one, or play solo for a chance to win fun prizes!