Catalyst Project Fundraiser

press release: Catalyst Project, Inc. Family Fun & Music - Fundraiser at the Wil-Mar Oct. 14th 3-6 pm

A family fun event is planned for Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 3-6 pm at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center (953 JENIFER STREET). The event will feature the band Fixed Income and a magic show by Bob Kann. Community donors will provide pizza, popcorn, ice cream and children's activities.

Get ready to dance to the music of Fixed Income throughout the afternoon. Fixed Income is a 5-piece rock band featuring music from the '50s, '60s, '70s,and yes, maybe an '80s song.

Bob Kann will provide magic and entertainment (4:30-5:00 pm).

“When Bob plays the court jester, kids faces light up. And so do their minds.”

-The Capital Times.

All proceeds go to the Catalyst Project Inc, -- A grass-roots, neighborhood housing program for moms and children. Supporting families through empowering women and creating opportunities.

CatalystMadison.org The Catalyst Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Catalyst Project, Inc., contact: Susan Donahoe, MS, Program Coordinator; sdonahoe.catalyst@gmail.com