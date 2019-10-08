Catch Me If You Can

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Catch Me If You Can (2002). Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. A seasoned FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully forged millions of dollars’ worth of checks while posing as a Pan Am pilot, doctor and legal prosecutor. Crime, Drama, Biography. PG-13. 141 minutes.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6581
