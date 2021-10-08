media release: Loricariidae, Callichthyidae, Synodontis and more! If these words pique your interest, then do we have the event for you! Catfish Cataclysm, the Midwest's premier aquarium catfish experience, will be holding its 4th biennial convention on the weekend of October 8-10, 2021, at the Madison Marriott West (1313 John Q Hammons Dr, Middleton, WI 53562).

The convention will feature world class speakers, rare and popular catfish auctions, a hospitality suite, a Saturday night Wisconsin-style cookout [Included in Registration], a vendor room with great fish/aquarium gear, raffles, a silent auction and super cool swag. The vendor room will be open to the non-registered public on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday there will be an all species auction which is also open to the public for a $5 fee (kids under 10 are free). Great fish and great deals! For more information go to https://catfish-cataclysm.com.