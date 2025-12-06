Catfish Stephenson
to
Blue Mounds Opera House, Blue Mounds 2969 Main St., Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
media release: Those of you long-time Madison area music folk know Catfish ... he's been playing some of the area's iconic spots for nearly 50 years. But only in the "warm" months. After deer season, Catfish heads to the desert of Arizona. We talked him into one more show at the soon-to-be-famous Blue Mounds Opera House on Saturday, December 6. Cover - $10 per person at the door.
Info
Blue Mounds Opera House, Blue Mounds 2969 Main St., Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Music