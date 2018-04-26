press release:

Edgewood College is please to present the 14th Annual Student Research and Creative Inquiry Symposium: Edgewood Engaged April 25 through 28, 2018. This year, the theme Intersections highlights unique and creative presentation formats, interdisciplinary projects, and outstanding scholarship from across all five schools at both the graduate and undergraduate level: School of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, School of Education, the Henry Predolin School of Nursing, and the School of Integrative Studies.

Edgewood Engaged is a college-wide celebration of student research and academic engagement. The four-day seminar includes oral presentations, poster presentations, receptions and events that celebrate the creativity and research of Edgewood College students.

This year’s keynote address will bring Catherine Kautsky, chair of keyboard at Lawrence University in Appleton, to campus on Thursday, April 26. Ms. Kautsky’s lecture/recital entitled “Debussy and His Friends: An Evening of French music, poetry, art, and politics” will be held in Anderson Auditorium beginning at 6:15 pm. The keynote address is free and open to the public.