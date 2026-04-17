Cathouse Dandies, Two Dollar Broom, Robert Weinswig, Jay morrissey, comedy by Taylor Hooker, Alice Pauser

media release: Cinco De Michael

This fun and entertaining variety show is a belated birthday celebration for the North Street Cabaret's open stage host, Michael Hollywood.

Featuring five (to go with the theme) performances by Michael, including a set by his captivating folk/punk trio, Cathouse Dandies.

https://cathousedandies.bandcamp.com/album/cathouse-dandies

A night of storytelling, poetry, standup comedy, music, gratitude, community, and love.

Hosted by multiple-Moth-winning storyteller, author, and humorist Alice Pauser.

Special Guests:

Madison standup comic Taylor Hooker

Chicago operatic tenor Jay Morrissey

Country/folk/Americana musician Robert Weinswig

Dark bluesy Americana ensemble Two Dollar Broom.