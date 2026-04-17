Cathouse Dandies, Two Dollar Broom, Robert Weinswig, Jay morrissey, comedy by Taylor Hooker, Alice Pauser
to
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Cinco De Michael
This fun and entertaining variety show is a belated birthday celebration for the North Street Cabaret's open stage host, Michael Hollywood.
Featuring five (to go with the theme) performances by Michael, including a set by his captivating folk/punk trio, Cathouse Dandies.
https://cathousedandies.bandcamp.com/album/cathouse-dandies
A night of storytelling, poetry, standup comedy, music, gratitude, community, and love.
Hosted by multiple-Moth-winning storyteller, author, and humorist Alice Pauser.
Special Guests:
Madison standup comic Taylor Hooker
Chicago operatic tenor Jay Morrissey
Country/folk/Americana musician Robert Weinswig
Dark bluesy Americana ensemble Two Dollar Broom.