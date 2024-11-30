Caturday Night Fever

× Expand Richard Bock Nine members of the band VO5. VO5

media release: Come boogie with us! This first-time fundraiser will help us support Madison Cat Project's 24th year of being a resource to the community for cat adoptions, affordable spay/neuter, and other services!

Featuring:

-Awesome disco band V05!

-50/50 raffle

-Costume contest

-Light snacks

-Cash bar

-Merch for sale

-Photo booth

-Wine pull

You are encouraged to wear a costume. A cat, disco, disco cat...or whatever you want!

The lead sponsor of this event is the ever-generous BerbeeWalsh Foundation. Additional support is provided by Madison Veterinary Specialists, Rawz, and Kingdom Filmworks.