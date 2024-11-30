Caturday Night Fever
to
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Richard Bock
Nine members of the band VO5.
VO5
media release: Come boogie with us! This first-time fundraiser will help us support Madison Cat Project's 24th year of being a resource to the community for cat adoptions, affordable spay/neuter, and other services!
Featuring:
-Awesome disco band V05!
-50/50 raffle
-Costume contest
-Light snacks
-Cash bar
-Merch for sale
-Photo booth
-Wine pull
You are encouraged to wear a costume. A cat, disco, disco cat...or whatever you want!
The lead sponsor of this event is the ever-generous BerbeeWalsh Foundation. Additional support is provided by Madison Veterinary Specialists, Rawz, and Kingdom Filmworks.