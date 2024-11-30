Caturday Night Fever

to

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Come boogie with us! This first-time fundraiser will help us support Madison Cat Project's 24th year of being a resource to the community for cat adoptions, affordable spay/neuter, and other services!

Featuring:

-Awesome disco band V05!

-50/50 raffle

-Costume contest

-Light snacks

-Cash bar

-Merch for sale

-Photo booth

-Wine pull

You are encouraged to wear a costume. A cat, disco, disco cat...or whatever you want!

The lead sponsor of this event is the ever-generous BerbeeWalsh Foundation. Additional support is provided by Madison Veterinary Specialists, Rawz, and Kingdom Filmworks.  

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers, Special Events
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Caturday Night Fever - 2024-11-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Caturday Night Fever - 2024-11-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Caturday Night Fever - 2024-11-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Caturday Night Fever - 2024-11-30 18:00:00 ical