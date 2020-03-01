press release: Come see this yearly celebration of all things feline at your local Marcus Cinema! 10% of the net profits will go back to Madison Cat Project and you get to watch a bunch of cat videos. What could be better? Get your tickets for this Sunday, March 1st at 4pm!

CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.