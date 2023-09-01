media release: Catwalk for a Cause is a fashion show fundraiser for the American Family Children’s Hospital. Alexis Loomans, Miss Wisconsin USA and a student at UW-Madison, started this foundation in 2017. With anticipation and enthusiasm, this year’s edition is in place to be the most significant thus far.

The event will be cohosted by Djay Mando, a prominent figure who has established his career on campus and with the Milwaukee Bucks. The roster of models will consist of exclusive delegates from around the nation, each who are vying for the coveted title of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

Portia & Scarlett, a distinguished international dress brand, proudly takes on the mantle of sponsoring the event. This will essentially kick off fashion week here in Madison. The runway will unveil a new couture line which has not yet been released. Dresses will also be displayed for a silent auction, and all funds will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

