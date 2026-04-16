Catwalk for Clean Water

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media release: Join us for a night of fashion, fun, and fundraising to celebrate Earth Month! Catwalk for Clean Water is a fashion show by the Aveda Institute Madison featuring hair, makeup, and looks by students from all programs.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 6 - 8pm CDT, Aveda Institute Madison 7021 Tree Lane.

All proceeds will benefit our partner, the Clean Lakes Alliance.

The Aveda Institute Madison is an Aveda Beauty School located on the west side of Madison. We offer cosmetology, esthiology, manicuring, barbering, and massage therapy programs. Aveda brand services are also available.

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