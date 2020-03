press release: It's about time we give you guys another night dedicated to House music! Featuring a special guest from Chicago:

Caustic Grime

plus locals: Daywalker & Gunpwdr

visuals by: Cosmic Visuals

OPEN DECKS: 8:30-9:30 just bring a rekordbox analyzed USB and check in with 8Hertz :)

$5 Cover; 21+