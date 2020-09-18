ONLINE: Caustic, Moris Blak, Mechanical Vein (album release), INVA//ID, Biomechanimal

https://www.facebook.com/events/2786221561667113/

media release: We are back, with our most diverse lineup to date, for a massive release party for Mechanical Vein's 'Emotion Blur: Selections'. Featuring CAUSTIC, who require no introduction, and fresh new talent from MORIS BLAK and INVA//ID.

As those in the UK scene may have seen, Flag Promotions have started a fundraiser to support them through this difficult period. You would not have seen this band live, along with many, many others, without Frank. So, we will be donating our proceeds from the upcoming livestream to this fundraiser.

Further to this, this show is the Mechanical Vein release party for 'Emotion Blur: Selections'. In the early days of Mechanical Vein, Keith promised that the debut EP would aim to raise money for the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. As such, any proceeds from this EP's Bandcamp sales (minus mastering costs) will be 100% donated to the foundation, in memory of his late father Douglas.

Running order (UK)

2 - BIOMECHANIMAL

3 - MECHANICAL VEIN

4 - MORIS BLAK

5 - CAUSTIC

6 - BIOMECHANIMAL

7 - INVA//ID

8+ BIOMECHANIMAL