CausticMF, Dance Commandr

media release: Get ready for Goth Prom 2025 at Crucible Madison! CausticMF and the Goth Barge crew are hard at work putting together some fantastic Prom décor for all you lovelies.

Crucible Madison will have Spiked Punch on special and a Goth Prom photo backdrop for all your selfie delights. And at the stroke of Midnight, we'll be crowning our King/Queen/Kwing (two winners)!

Sweet dancing beats will be provided by CausticMF (Madison) and Dance Commandr of Goth Barge (Milwaukee)! Your DJs will also be this year's Prom judges.

CRUCIBLE MADISON

JUNE 28TH, 2025

DOORS AT 9PM

$10 COVER

21+ ONLY