Cave After Dark
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
press release: Experience an underground glow party featuring electronic music and unique cocktail and food samples along the cave tour route. Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required.
