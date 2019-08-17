press release: Travel back in time for an evening set in the 1920s and '30s! Prohibition Era Cocktails featuring Wisconsin Distilleries will delight your palate. Music of the times above ground and in the cave will have you flapping away. Tasty snacks inspired by the times will provide the perfect beverage pairing. Period dress and costumery is encouraged for our Juice Joint Photo Contest.

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required. The Juice Joint Jive event includes:

A gemstone mining bag to uncover the password to our underground “speakeasy”

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Live jazz music from the 1920s and 30s in the cave and above ground

Prohibition era cocktail tastings featuring Wisconsin distilleries

Tasty snacks inspired by the times

An above ground Garden Party

Wisconsin craft beer, wine and cocktails as well as Wisconsin cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Quarry’s Edge Bar

Period dress and costumery is encouraged for our Juice Joint Photo Contest!