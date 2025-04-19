Cave After Dark

media release: Join us for a one-of-a-kind Spring Celebration and Earth Day experience at the breathtaking Cave of the Mounds! This special event invites guests to enjoy an enchanting evening inside the cave with LIVE MUSIC resonating through the limestone chambers, capturing the essence of nature’s beauty.

Each guest will receive a souvenir photo to commemorate their adventure, plus a complimentary drink and an array of delicious appetizers. To honor Earth Day, guests can take home a small bag of native seeds to plant, fostering new life in their own outdoor spaces. Celebrate the arrival of spring and the beauty of nature in an unforgettable setting!

Tickets are $44.99 per person.