press release: Surprise your special someone with tickets to this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s experience for couples.

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

A single red rose to share as you stroll through the cave

Candles sprinkled throughout the cave create a relaxing, romantic atmosphere

A champagne toast in the largest room of the cave

Live music performances inside the cave by harpist Matt DeBlass, classical guitarist Steven Waugh and flutist Sridhar Bagavathula

A special souvenir photo taken inside the cave and available for purchase

A pair of truffles from Sjolinds Chocolate House

Live jazz in the Visitor Center featuring vibraphonist Abe Sorber

A special gemstone mining bag with lovely treasures

A selection of light hors d’oeuvres in the Visitor Center

Wisconsin wine, craft beer, specialty cocktails as well as cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Visitor Center Bar

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. Space is limited and these events sell out, so reservations are required.

$80 per couple (must be 21 or older). Order 1 (ONE) ticket per couple. Tickets are not refundable.