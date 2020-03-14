press release: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Irish beer tastings

A true hooley in the hollows with live Irish music in the cave.

A special souvenir photo taken inside the cave and available for purchase

Live bluegrass with an Irish twist in the Visitor Center by Down from the Hills

A special gemstone mining bag with “gold” treasures and other gemstones

A selection of light Ireland-inspired hors d’oeuvres in the Visitor Center

Wisconsin wine, craft beer, specialty cocktails as well as cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Visitor Center Bar

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. Space is limited and these events sell out, so reservations are required.