media release: Winter Escape - Hawaiian Theme

Kicking off the New Year with our popular Cave After Dark series with Winter Escape: a Hawaiian-themed party designed to bring a burst of tropical warmth to the chilly Midwest winter. Guests are invited to trade their winter coats and adorn their Hawaiian shirts and beach hats as they explore the uniquely lit cave.

The cave will feature ambient lighting while the sounds of live music echo throughout. The event includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers, and a souvenir photo. The natural stone formations of the Cave of the Mounds amplify the setting, transporting attendees to an exotic escape amidst the stunning underground scenery.

This adults-only event and music is Christo Ruppenthal https://christoruppenthal.com