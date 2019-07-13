Cave After Dark

press release: AFTER HOURS CAVE EXPERIENCE

Explore Cave of the Mounds after hours. This is not a guided tour. Staff will be on-hand to answer your questions, but you are free to explore the cave at your own pace. Take advantage of this unique way to experience the cave.

CYCROPIA AERIAL DANCE

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Cycropia was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest continuously-operating aerial dance troupes within the United States.Using single-point trapeze, bungee, lyra, aerial fabric and custom steel apparatus, Cycropia combines modern dance, athleticism and the magic of defying gravity.

MUSIC BY "BIRDS, BIRDS, BIRDS"

Birds, Birds, Birds are a folk-grass trio featuring guitar, ukulele and melodica. They play almost all original songs throwing in a couple of covers for good measure. Every song has at least one bird reference in it (hence the name). They’re a fun-timey, easy to kick back to group – good for the dancin’ or just for the listenin’.

GARDEN PARTY ABOVE GROUND

Cave of the Mounds is clearly best known for that underground geologic wonder… what is less known, is that the beautiful gardens above the cave are an explosion of blooms throughout the summer. Come stroll through the blooms, listen to live music, enjoy local samples, and of course, tour the cave.