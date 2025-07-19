Cave After Dark

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release:  Celebrate the beauty of summer with an enchanting evening at our Summer Soirée. Begin your experience with a complimentary beverage & appetizer. Then an optional tour of Karst View Hike for breathtaking views of the area’s unique geological features, including the rugged beauty of karst formations. Then wander through the serene gardens, where you can see our lush landscapes, discovering vibrant blooms and native plants. Then head into the cave for LIVE MUSIC by Kelly Hepper echoing off the ancient stone walls, creating a natural acoustics experience like no other. Walk away with lovely memories & a picture of your experience.

Tickets are $44.99 per person.

Info

608-437-3038
Music, Recreation
608-437-3038
