Cave After Dark

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Immerse yourself in an evening of enchantment with a Candlelight Concert, where Pecatonica String Quartet fills the cave with music, illuminated by the soft, flickering glow of candlelight. This unique concert experience will highlight the cave’s natural acoustics and provide a mesmerizing atmosphere like no other.

Tickets are $44.99 per person.

Info

Music, Recreation
608-437-3038
