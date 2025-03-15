Cave After Dark

media release: Go green for our St. Patty's Celebration with a one-of-a-kind party at Cave of the Mounds! Embrace the spirit of the Irish with LIVE MUSIC in the cave, laughter, and a one-of-a-kind underground adventure. Whether you’re feeling lucky or just looking for a good time, this event is the perfect way to celebrate St. Patty's Day! Enjoy a themed beverage to kick off the evening, then savor tasty bites as you mingle. After that make your way to experience the magic of the cave in this exclusive after-dark event. Pose with fun St. Patty's day props and take home the keepsake pictures to remember the night. Space is limited, so secure your spot now for an unforgettable night of St. Patty’s fun!

$44.99.