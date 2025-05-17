Cave After Dark

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Indulge in a unique evening experience with our Wine & Cheese Tasting and Cave Tour. Begin your night savoring an array of fine regional wines perfectly paired with local cheeses, hand-selected to complement each pour. Enjoy tasting notes and soak in the cozy, welcoming ambiance.

After the tasting, journey deep into the captivating beauty of the cave on a tour with LIVE MUSIC from Elizabeth Mary! Explore stunning formations and learn about the rich geological history that makes this cave so remarkable. This event is perfect for friends, couples, or anyone looking to unwind, taste, and explore

Tickets are $44.99 per person.

Info

Music, Recreation
608-437-3038
