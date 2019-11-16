Cave After Dark
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
press release: Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out, so reservations are required. The Uncorked & Underground event includes:
An exclusive, after hours cave experience
Wine tasting in the cave
Wisconsin cheese pairings
Live jazz music
Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the fall season