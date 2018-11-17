press release: Say Cheese!

Cheese and wine tasting INSIDE the Cave, an exclusive at-your-own-pace photography tour underground, cash bar, and live Jazz music in the Visitor Center. Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required.

$30/PERSON; RESERVATIONS REQUIRED