press release:

Celebrate the fall season and Oktoberfest at Cave of the Mounds! Taste a variety of beers including a Wisconsin and German Oktoberfest as well as other Wisconsin craft beers as well as a local hard cider. Ever wanted to yodel in a cave? Give it a try with our Cave Yodeling Competition! Or, sit back and enjoy live bluegrass music by Down from the Hills in our historic Barn Discovery Center. Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the fall season and Oktoberfest are included with your ticket and available in the Barn Discovery Center. Oktoberfest costumery is encouraged (but not required) for our ROCKStoberfest Photo Contest.

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Barn Discovery Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required. The ROCKStoberfest event includes:

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Live music

A cave yodeling competition (encouraged, but not required)

Beer tastings including a Wisconsin and a German Oktoberfest

Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the fall season and Oktoberfest

Wisconsin craft beer, wine and cocktails as well as Wisconsin cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Quarry’s Edge Bar

Oktoberfest costumery is encouraged (but not required) for our ROCKStoberfest Photo Contest!