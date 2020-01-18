Cave After Dark

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

press release: 40 Below Blues & Brews

Adults 21+; $35.00 per person

Beer tasting and live blues in the cave and above ground by Catfish Stephenson, John Red Beard and T Burns. Tasty treats and cash bar in the Visitor Center.

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar.  These special events sell out, so reservations are required.  The “40 Below” Blues & Brews event includes:

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Craft beer tasting in the cave

Three live blues artists; Catfish Stephenson, John Red Beard and T Burns

Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the winter season

Wisconsin craft beer and wine as well as cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Visitor Center Bar

608-437-3038
