press release: 40 Below Blues & Brews

Adults 21+; $35.00 per person

Beer tasting and live blues in the cave and above ground by Catfish Stephenson, John Red Beard and T Burns. Tasty treats and cash bar in the Visitor Center.

Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace after hours cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out, so reservations are required. The “40 Below” Blues & Brews event includes:

An exclusive, after hours cave experience

Craft beer tasting in the cave

Three live blues artists; Catfish Stephenson, John Red Beard and T Burns

Tasty snacks and appetizers inspired by the winter season

Wisconsin craft beer and wine as well as cheese and sausage trays available for purchase at the Visitor Center Bar