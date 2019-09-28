press release: Madison’s first outdoor CDB oil convention meets festival. Presented by The Green Barn Door & Green Owl Wellness

Pre-sale ticket: $5.50; Day of ticket: $7.25

Ticket purchase includes:

Access to the CBD and hemp product vendors and experts

Panelists with discussions on CBD oil use

Ability to sign up for The Green Barn Door CBD oil infused yoga class with ORTHDX Fitness

Other entertainment and recreation TBA

CBD Madison is an opportunity for those curious about CBD but don’t know where to start or who to trust. Those who are looking for a quality CBD oil supplier to manage serious health conditions or those just curious about CBD and how it works will find answers and connections at CBD Madison from people who are genuinely interested in your well being.

Vendor applications are currently open and accepting applications from legitimate and vetted professionals dedicated to quality CBD and hemp products and education. If you think you are a fit, please apply here. For all inquiries please reach out to info@breesestevensfield.com.