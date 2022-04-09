CBDNA Intercollegiate Band

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.

Repertoire

David: Big Four on the river

Whitacre: Sleep

Bernstein: “The BSO Forever” March from Divertimento

Khachaturian: Armenian Dances

Giroux: La Mezquita de Cordoba

Info

Music
608-263-5615
