CBDNA Intercollegiate Band
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.
Repertoire
David: Big Four on the river
Whitacre: Sleep
Bernstein: “The BSO Forever” March from Divertimento
Khachaturian: Armenian Dances
Giroux: La Mezquita de Cordoba
Info
