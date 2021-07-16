CC & the Sandburgers

Bierock 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own CC & the Sandburgers, performing the 3rd Friday of each month as part of the Bierock Residency Series.

Their inaugural performance takes place on Friday July 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. Follow-up gigs will occur on August 20 and September 17. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.  

CC & the Sandburgers are an eclectic cover band that plays a variety of folk, country, rock and pop music.

The band is comprised of teachers and a principal from Sandburg Elementary School that initially formed to play a song at a school talent show. They had so much fun that they decided to keep the band going by practicing before school.

Info

Music
608-334-3471
