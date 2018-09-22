CCL, Sage Caswell
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to present a West Coast double-header for September's edition of JAMS™.
CCL (TUF / Action Potential)
https://soundcloud.com/ccl-tuf
Seattle’s CCL has an affinity for freaky and fluid sounds. Whether that’s in the form of breaks, bubbling electro, twisted techno or velvet textured ambient – they will guide you through a kaleidoscope of rhythms.
Sage Caswell (2MR / Spring Theory)
https://soundcloud.com/sagecaswell
A mysterious LA boi
10:00 PM - 2:00 AM
10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)
21+