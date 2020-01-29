CDC’s Strategic Priorities: A Bold Promise to the Nation

press release: Members of the UW–Madison campus community and the public are invited to a talk on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. by Robert R. Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He will speak about current issues of importance at the CDC, including the opioid epidemic and drug overdose deaths, the recent outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping, youth tobacco use, initiatives to combat HIV/AIDS, as well as vaccination and immunization rates. Additionally, Redfield will discuss opportunities within the CDC for those wishing to explore careers in public health.

The event will take place in room 1306 Health Sciences Learning Center at 750 Highland Avenue. To facilitate planning, RSVPs are encouraged.

Redfield is visiting the university at the invitation of surgical residents. He will also present a clinically-oriented seminar to health care providers and learners at Surgical Grand Rounds earlier on the same day.