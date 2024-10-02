RSVP for CDMC Fall Exhibitions Celebration

media release: Join us from 4-7 pm on Oct. 16 in celebrating the fall 2024 exhibitions in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery and Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery. Hear from collaborators and participants from Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles and Material Intelligence and enjoy refreshments and explore the exhibitions as the relate to our 2024-25 season theme, “Work in Progress.” Please RSVP by October 2.

Felt is considered to be the oldest constructed textile, predating weaving, knitting and knotted fabric structures. It is created through a process of rolling, agitation, and beating which causes the wool fibers to mat together forming a solid piece of cloth. This process has led to felt being called a percussion textile because they are often communally made and pounding the cloth in an almost rhythmic manner is essential to their creation. Utilizing felt pieces from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, along with new works from two communities of feltmakers, the Association of Craft Producers (ACP) in Kathmandu, Nepal and those of Unay Muchiku in Iluman, Ecuador, this exhibition will explore the history of an ancient textile and demonstrate its multiple uses today as a symbol of cultural identity, creative expression, and sustainable eco-friendly material used in buildings and industry.

Makers from both the ACP and Unay Muchiku were introduced to each other virtually to engage in a cultural exchange which consisted of sharing products each group made and the technical knowledge through demonstrations. They were then asked to create new work inspired by their colleagues on another continent. Despite barriers of language these women have found common ground and delight in an exchange through making.

The development of this exhibition was made possible with generous support from the 4W Initiative and Nancy and David Borghesi through the Global Artisans Initiative Fund. This exhibition is co-sponsored by the International Projects Office in the International Division; the Center for South Asia; and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. Additional support for this exhibition comes from the Anonymous Fund.

Material Intelligence magazine, published by the Chipstone Foundation, celebrates the human capacity to understand and shape the physical world around us. Inspired by the magazine’s exploration of individual commonplace materials, this exhibition foregrounds two key substances–linen and glass–and invites visitors to experiment with many more. Threads explores the metaphorical vibrancy of linen and other fibers through the work of Ann Coddington. Spheres of Influence reveals how the material possibilities of glass and the embodied skills of glassmakers have shaped intellectual life at UW-Madison. Taken together, these installations reveal the Material Intelligence that connects makers and materials across time and media. The Work in Progress Lab in the rear of the gallery invites visitors to explore these material relationships and others for themselves. Please see our workshop schedule for more information.

Support for this exhibition comes from the Anonymous Fund.