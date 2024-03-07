Cecelia Zabala

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes Argentinian guitarist, singer, and composer Cecilia Zabala on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 general advance admission, $15 ALL member / student advance admission, or $25 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets available at https://ceciliazabala.bpt.me.

A warm stew. To contemplate the fire. To look inside. To feel the latent life that will bloom soon. Zabala's spectacle “Winter Songs” is an invitation to celebrate ourselves in the fire of the collective, in the warmth of the embrace.

A woman, her voice and her guitar. Such an apparently simple and intimate aesthetic has, Inside, a rich and complex network of textures, dialogues, moods and different timbres that are revealed throughout the concert. An intimate and powerful proposal, which calls the audience to a ritual in search of beauty.

Cecilia stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities that emerge when an artist fearlessly explores the intersections of various musical genres. Hailing from Argentina, a land with a rich musical heritage, Zabala has not only embraced her roots in Argentine folklore but has also ventured into uncharted territories, fusing her unique style with elements of jazz, tango, and Brazilian music. With a career spanning decades, she has not only mastered the art of interpretation but has also etched her name as a prolific songwriter and vocalist, carving a niche for herself in the global music scene.