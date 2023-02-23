media release: Guitarist, singer, and composer Cecelia Zabala will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online after January 1, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Cecilia Zabala was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Throughout her career, she has expressed her musical creativity using her guitar and her voice, creating original compositions that blend sensitivity, emotion, technique and intuition. Her music draws on a rich mixture of influences, from Argentinian folklore, the contemporary language of the twentieth century, jazz, tango, and Brazilian music.