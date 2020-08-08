Ced Ba'etch'

to

DarkHorse 10 N. Livingston St. Suite 101, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: At DarkHorse, we've missed live music as much as you! So we decided to have our friend and fellow bartender, Ced Ba'etch', play an extra special acoustic set for an extended Happy Hour on our patio at DarkHorse by Salvatore's Tomato Pies.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2pm - 5pm, DarkHorse Patio, 10 N. Livingston St. Ste 101 Madison, WI

FREE

Reservations are encouraged: darkhorsemadison.com. LIMITED CAPACITY 

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/589694905027734 

Info

DarkHorse 10 N. Livingston St. Suite 101, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-305-8885
to
Google Calendar - Ced Ba'etch' - 2020-08-08 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ced Ba'etch' - 2020-08-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ced Ba'etch' - 2020-08-08 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ced Ba'etch' - 2020-08-08 14:00:00 ical