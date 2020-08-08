× Expand Ced Ba'etch'

press release: At DarkHorse, we've missed live music as much as you! So we decided to have our friend and fellow bartender, Ced Ba'etch', play an extra special acoustic set for an extended Happy Hour on our patio at DarkHorse by Salvatore's Tomato Pies.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2pm - 5pm, DarkHorse Patio, 10 N. Livingston St. Ste 101 Madison, WI

FREE

Reservations are encouraged: darkhorsemadison.com. LIMITED CAPACITY

FB: https://www.facebook. com/events/589694905027734