media release: Ced Ba'etch' is a Madison based French expatriate, full-time musician, and painter. His guitar picking is an alternating bass melodic fingerstyle. While his repertoire is quite eclectic, traditional Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar, or KI HO'ALU, has become his specialty.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/