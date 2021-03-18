ONLINE: Ced Ba'etch'

× Expand Ced Ba'etch'

media release: Today we will be going LIVE from the stage with a performance from Ced! Ced is an eclectic musician and painter out of Madison - perhaps most widely known as one half of Mal-O-Dua. He’ll be playing a couple sets of his fingerstyle guitar music…we think you’ll enjoy it.

This will be Episode #3 of our Almost Live series and we’re feeling pretty good about it so far. The show is weekly on Thursdays and will hopefully provide some welcome relaxation time for you fine folks. Tonight’s episode is brought to you in part by the generous support of the Sugar Maple Music Festival and all of our Opera House donors…thanks everybody!

Showtime is 7:30pm and it is 100% FREE - don’t let anyone fool you into clicking on a for pay link or collecting your personal information. Just go to our website and click on LIVE VIDEO for a link to our YouTube channel - or you can also CLICK HERE. The link to the show isn’t up just yet, but you’ll be be able to see it when you check back closer to show time.

Please consider tuning in tonight and we’ll “see” you at the show!