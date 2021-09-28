ONLINE: Cedar & Beld Streets Reconstruction

media release: The City scheduled a virtual public information meeting for 6:30 p.m., Sept. 28, 2021, via Zoom to discuss the planned construction project. Registration prior is required.

Sept. 28, 2021 Public Information Meeting Registration

Project Overview

The City is planning to reconstruct Cedar Street (S. Park Street to Gilson Street) and Beld Street (Pine Street to Cedar Street) in 2022. The City is also planning to construct a new block of Cedar Street (Fish Hatchery Road to South Street).

Cedar Street and Beld Street will be realigned to create a safer connection to S. Park Street. Beld Street would directly connect to S. Park Street and Cedar Street would connect to Beld Street. Full vehicle access allowed to Cedar Street. The project includes the replacement of sanitary sewer and laterals, water main and services, storm sewer main and laterals, curb and gutter, and asphalt. The sidewalk will be spot replaced along Cedar Street as needed. The entire sidewalk along Beld Street will be replaced.

The new block of Cedar Street to be constructed extends the 2021 Cedar Street project to Fish Hatchery Road from South Street. Appleton Road will be removed. The project includes new storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and asphalt. The existing median within Fish hatchery Road at Appleton Road will be removed and replaced to match the Cedar Street connection.

Exhibit Cedar Street pdf

Exhibit Cedar and Beld pdf

Project Limits

Cedar Street (reconstruction) – S. Park Street to Gilson Street

Cedar Street (new street) – Fish Hatchery Road to South Street