Cedar Creek Winery & Settlement Open House

press release: Philippe Coquard, winemaker for both Cedar Creek Winery and Wollersheim Winery, along with merchants of The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement, invite guests to the 30th Annual Open House, Saturday, March 14, 10-5 and Sunday, March 15 from 11-5. The Winery will have several barrel tastings of the new Beau Blanc wine over the weekend!

The Open House event is free and open to the public and features two festive days with barrel tasting, live music, cooking-with-wine, in-shop samplings, discounts, wine tastings, self-guided tours, Wisconsin cheese samplings, spring showcases and more throughout the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement.

The Winery is nestled in the historic three story, restored limestone and tamarack timber building that was the former Wittenberg Woolen Mill, built in 1864. The weekend will offer guests the opportunity to barrel-taste Cedar Creek Winery’s newest wine the Beau Blanc, 10-11 am & 1-3 pm Saturday and 11-12 & 1-3 pm Sunday as well as sampling the Winery’s many award-winning wines.

Enjoy live music 12-4 daily with the music and songs of our favorite entertainer Joey LaVie, formerly of rock bands Bad Boy, Moxy Roxx and The Rage. In the Wine Cellar guests can watch instructive and delicious Cooking-with-Wine demonstrations and samplings using Cedar Creek Wines. *Saturday at 3, Chef Dave Montemayor from The Stilt House will be cooking and Sunday at 3 Chef John D’Amico from The Anvil Pub & Grille will cook. A very special treat this year is Lunch from Romain. The son of Julie and Philippe Coquard, Romain has been classically trained in France and is the chef at Wollersheim Winery’s Bistro Café in Prairie du Sac. Romain will create a hearty and delicious stew available at lunch time for a fee.

*A special treat this year is the Winemaker’s Special. For every purchase of a 12 bottle case, a complimentary 13th bottle of Vogue Rogue will be added.

A new fundraising event this year will be the Wine Bottle Ring Toss, 11-2:30 daily. Cedar Creek Winery and Mel’s Charities has teamed up for this new fun event benefitting Ozaukee Family Sharing’s Food Pantry and the Ozaukee County Special Olympics. A small fund-raising fee for participating gives guests the opportunity to win wine prizes!

Settlement merchants will be giving guests a free, useful, reusable Settlement logo tote (one per family – over age 18) to help carry all the wonderful spring purchases to be found in our shops. The 25 retail merchants at the Settlement will host in-store special features, discounts, demonstrations, samplings and fresh new merchandise from the Settlement’s many boutiques and galleries. There will be a daily drawing at 3 for a Gift Basket loaded with Settlement items and gift certificates worth $200 or more. Enjoy a delicious meal at one of three Settlement restaurants: Anvil Pub & Grille, Cream & Crepe and Tomaso’s.

Plan a trip to the Winery/Settlement Open House and make a day of it. Find out why readers of Wisconsin Trails Magazine have named Cedarburg “the best place to spend the day shopping”.