Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

press release: Come visit Cedar Creek Settlement during Cedarburg’s 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival, a free, family oriented weekend event in Historic Cedarburg, Wisconsin, September 18 & 19. 10-6, Saturday & 11-5, Sunday.

Enjoy an award-winning wine by the glass, by the bottle or by the case from Cedar Creek Winery, plus enter the Winery’s Great Grape Stomp - always a festival favorite, the Kids Stomp/Adults Stomp will be at 1:00 and again at 3:00 both Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy tempting foods at the Settlement’s Courtyard Grill, featuring Food Trucks, a Beverage Tent, Winery Tent, Anvil Pub & Grille’s wraps, Cream & Crepe Café’s desserts and hand decorated cookies from Lakeside Cookie Company. Witte’s Farm Market will have a variety of fruits and vegetables and Jimmy Crack Kettle Corn will be stirring up yummy kettle corn.

The Settlement will host three favorite Milwaukee bands. You can catch Platinum, a high energy dance band favorite on Saturday, 12-4, followed by Kevin Kennedy from 4-6. Plus our all-time favorite show band Bobby Way & the Wayouts playing Sunday, 12-4.

The hilarious Pumpkin Regatta, will launch on the banks of Cedar Creek right at the Settlement, Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Cedar Creek Marketplace is an arts & crafts bazaar, with some booths on Washington Avenue and others located in our courtyard with lots of tented booths: featuring unique handmade, collectible and edible items.

Cedar Creek Settlement is home to charming shops and restaurants, featuring antiques, toys, jewelry, clothing, imports and unique gift, food and specialty items. The Settlement shops, decorated for fall, will have clever hand-made Scarecrows scattered throughout the building for memorable family photo ops. Come inside and see what’s new!

Come celebrate with us at Cedar Creek Settlement , N70 W6340 Bridge Road. Corner of Bridge St. & Washington Ave. in Historic Cedarburg. 20 minutes north of Milwaukee.