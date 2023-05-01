CEE Spring Symposium

media release: The Center for Ecology and the Environment’s Spring Symposium 2023 will held May 1–2, 2023, at the Fluno Center, 601 University Ave. The symposium takes place 2–5:30 p.m. both days.

The annual Spring Symposium highlights the variety of ecology research across campus, with a focus on early-career researchers, including undergraduates, graduates, and postdoctoral researchers.

This year’s event will include two keynote speeches, talks from graduate students and postdocs, and a poster session featuring undergraduate and graduate student research. Each day will include opportunities to network and socialize, including during snack/beverage breaks, and the graduate student lunch with the keynote speaker.